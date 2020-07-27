Police release update on major crash at 34th and I-27 Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on July 26th.

A Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 43-year-old Domingo Hernandez, was traveling westbound in the 800 block of 34th Street. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 42-year-old Omar Vasquez-Lara, was northbound on the access road of I-27. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Hernandez was transported to UMC by EMS with serious injuries. Vasquez suffered minor injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

