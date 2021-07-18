Police release update on pedestrian crash early Sunday in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision involving a pedestrian that sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard at 2:01 a.m. on Sunday, July 18th for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian, 25 year-old Tobbi Sims with life-threatening injuries. Sims was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Sims was attempting to cross MLK Jr. Blvd. eastbound from East 38th Street, when she was struck by a car traveling southbound in the 3700 block of MLK Jr. Blvd.

The passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

