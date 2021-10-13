Lubbock Police say pedestrian, age 20, killed by hit-and-run driver

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department identified the pedestrian in a deadly crash that occurred October 4 in South Lubbock.

Officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of 82nd Street and Avenue U. According to police, Jacoby Springfield, 20, was legally crossing 82nd Street in the crosswalk when a vehicle failed to stop at the red light and struck Springfield.

Read the full news release from LPD below:

Springfield received serious injuries, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Christina Hernandez, was not injured. The passenger of the vehicle received moderate injuries, and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Hernandez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid leading to death.

The investigation is on-going.