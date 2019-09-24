Police release video, ask for help in Andre Emmett murder

LUBBOCK, and DALLAS — Police in Dallas released video on Tuesday, one day after the shooting death of Andre Emmett, 37. Emmett was a hall-of-fame Texas Tech basketball player.

Andre Emmett (Nexstar/Staff)

Police on Monday said two armed men approached Emmett in his car near his home. Police said there was an altercation and Emmett was shot as he was running away from the two suspects.

Police on Tuesday said:

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the above video. The video was taken from two separate home surveillance cameras. Anyone who recognizes the suspects by video or voice are asked to contact Detective Sayers at (214) 671-3647.

Use the video link below or CLICK HERE to see the video released by Dallas Police.