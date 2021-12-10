Police released names, other details of deadly crash at 50th & Avenue A

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police identified the victim of a deadly crash as Ronald Lewis, 40. Police provided an update Friday on the crash which happened Thursday evening.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Thursday Evening Fatal Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 7:43 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue A.

A Toyota Camry, driven by 40-year-old Ronald Lewis, was traveling westbound in the 100 block of E. 50th Street approaching Avenue A. A Cadillac SRX, driven by 23-year-old Juan Castillo, was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of 50th Street, and preparing to turn north onto Avenue A. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. The Toyota rolled and struck a signal light pole.

Lewis was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger in the Camry, 38-year-old Kathy Thompson, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center. Castillo was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.