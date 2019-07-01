Police report deaths from multiple crashes over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released updates concerning multiple crashes from the weekend.
The driver in one of the pickups from the crash on June 29 in the 2600 block of Avenue Q has died, according to an LPD press release.
Juan Trevino, 69, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night, and the crash remains under investigation, the release stated.
The driver of the car from the crash on June 30 in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 has also died, according to the release.
Megan Green, 37, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital, the release stated. The passenger of the car suffered moderate injuries and was released from the hospital.
Police said this crash also remains under investigation.
The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:
- Fatal motorcycle crash (24-year-old Robert Macias Jr.) on June 29th in the 1900 block of 19th Street: Nothing new at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit.
- Crash on June 29th in the 3900 block of East Loop 289 where the car fell from the overpass: The driver, 31-year-old Raymond Phelps, remains in the hospital in critical condition. The crash is under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit.
- Crash on June 29th in the 2600 block of Avenue Q between two pickup trucks: The driver of the 1983 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, 69-year-old Juan Trevino, was pronounced deceased at the hospital Sunday night. This crash remains under investigation by the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
- Crash on June 30th in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 near the FedEx Shipping Center: Just before 5:30 p.m. on June 30th, Lubbock police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 just south of Keuka Street. At this time, it appears the SUV was traveling northbound on I-27 and veered into the center median. The SUV then veered to right, flipped and came to a stop on the northbound guardrail. The driver, 37-year-old Megan Green, was ejected from the SUV and later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The female passenger had moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to the hospital. She has since been released. This crash remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.