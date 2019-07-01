Police report deaths from multiple crashes over the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released updates concerning multiple crashes from the weekend.

The driver in one of the pickups from the crash on June 29 in the 2600 block of Avenue Q has died, according to an LPD press release.

Juan Trevino, 69, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night, and the crash remains under investigation, the release stated.

The driver of the car from the crash on June 30 in the 7800 block of North Interstate 27 has also died, according to the release.

Megan Green, 37, was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the hospital, the release stated. The passenger of the car suffered moderate injuries and was released from the hospital.

Police said this crash also remains under investigation.

