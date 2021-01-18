Police report describes armed robbery at Burger King on Slide Road Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report described an armed robbery that took place at Burger King on 5112 Slide Road Saturday night.

According the report, someone entered the restaurant and displayed a gun.

One employee of the Burger King heard a commotion and got up to see another employee lying on the ground while the suspect had a gun in his hand, per the report.

The suspect then pointed the gun at the first employee and said something to the effect of “don’t play with me, I’m not kidding,” the police report said.

The suspect coerced an employee to open the business’ safe, and took cash register trays and bank deposit bag, according to the report.

Per the report, he left the store through the front doors carrying the cash register trays and ran south before turning west.

There were customers in the restaurant while the robbery happened, the report said.

The Lubbock Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the robbery, they told EverythingLubbock.com.