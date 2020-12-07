Police report describes armed robbery early Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report described an armed robbery that took place early Saturday morning in Lubbock in the 200 block of North Winston Avenue. It was called in to police around 2:45 a.m.

There was a knock on the door, and someone was covering the peephole, per the report. The residents checked the camera they have monitoring the front door. Whoever knocked appeared to have left.

After that, three suspects came into the residence holding firearms, according to the police report.

The report said one suspect held a gun to one of the residents’ head and threatened to kill her if she looked at the suspect. One victim said the suspects took things from the room he shared with his girlfriend and were in the residence for about five minutes.

After the suspects left, a woman who came over earlier to visit walked back in and asked what happened, according to the police report. One victim replied, “You really didn’t see what just happened?”

The woman left the residence right before the robbery and returned right after it ended. Because of that, along with other inconsistencies in her story, the victims became suspicious of her. The police report named her a suspect in the case.