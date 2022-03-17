LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday morning, EverythingLubbock.com obtained the police report from a deadly gun incident that took the life of a baby.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Lehigh Street at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday after someone took 4-month-old Jaquari Jones to University Medical center in a private vehicle. Jaquari was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One day later, police announced the arrest of a 14-year-old who was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and not publicly identified.

“[The 14-year-old] is a friend of [the victim’s] family,” the police report said.

The police report also said, “At the listed time at the listed location [the 14-year-old] was handling a firearm and caused the firearm to discharge. The round from the firearm [the 14-year-old] discharged, struck [the victim], recklessly causing the death of [the victim].”

In a written statement Wednesday, police said, “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a group of juveniles was in the home when a gun was discharged, and a round was fired…”

The police report did not say how the 14-year-old got a gun. The charge was manslaughter.

CORRECTION: We obtained the police report on Thursday morning.