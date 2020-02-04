Police report describes violence leading up to SWAT call in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report on Tuesday provided new details about a domestic violence incident that escalated to a SWAT callout in Central Lubbock.

On Sunday, February 2, Lubbock Police responded to a call in the 3100 block of Avenue N. A man called stating that the victim sent him a text that her boyfriend “had her locked up and he was going to kill her,” the report states.

The victim’s boyfriend was identified as Henry Palomo III, 28, according to police.

The man who called police also said the victim was in the room with five children, ranging from 2 to 12-years-old and said there were guns in the home, according to the report.

SWAT responded to the scene, according to the report, and was able to get Palomo to come out of the home and detain him.

An officer then went inside the home to speak with the victim who stated that she and Palomo were fighting over his phone, the report states.

The victim said she took Palomo’s phone and went into the bathroom. She said Palomo followed her into the bathroom and would not let her leave. Then, the victim said she was trying to move Palomo out of the way and “she believed he took it as her pushing him,” the report states.

The victim said Palomo grabbed her by the throat and pushed her. She said she fell over the toilet and into the bathtub, according to the report.

Then, according to the report, the victim told Palomo she needed to change their kid’s diaper. He then took the kid and shut the door to their room so she couldn’t get to the kids, the police report said. She told police that she kicked the door down to get to their son.

Palomo then grabbed the victim and picked her up by the neck and her right arm, according to the report. The victim stated to police that she could not breathe when Palomo was holding her up by her neck.

Palomo told the victim that he was going to kill her, according to the report, and he “racked” his loaded gun.

The victim told police that she ran into the room with her kids because she feared for her life and hid behind her kids, the report states. She said she attempted to the leave the home, but Palomo would not allow her to leave “for awhile.”

Palomo remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, unlawful restraint and three unrelated warrants, according to court records.