Police report: Lubbock man arrested for attempted shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Thursday after he shot at someone in a moving vehicle, a police report said.

James Andrew Christophe, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon risking serious bodily injury.

According to the report, a man was going to pick up his daughter from her mother’s house. The mother is Cristophe’s cousin.

The mother’s boyfriend then pulled up to the man and told him to come to his address, which was a a few blocks away, the report said. The man drove over and noticed Christophe following him.

The man went past the house and continued driving through the neighborhood with Christophe still following him, per the report. He called 911 to report that he was being followed.

While officers were on their way to respond, dispatch said that Christophe was shooting at the victim.

Christophe fled, and police found three bullet holes in the victim’s car after arriving on scene.

Police later found Christophe’s vehicle and made a traffic stop, the report said. They found a handgun hidden under the driver’s seat and marijuana in the car.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Christophe was charged with possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, failure to control speed, driving without a license, driving without insurance and expired registration.

As of Saturday, he was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $100,950.