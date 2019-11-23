Police report: Lubbock man on meth stabs father with fork, burns couch with torch lighter

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Friday morning after he stabbed his father with a fork and burned a couch with a torch lighter, according to a police report.

Rodney Guzman, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, according to Lubbock County Detention Center records.

Police were called to the 1900 block of 39th Street around 8:00 a.m.



The victim, identified in the report as Guzman’s father, stated that his son stabbed him in the left cheek with a metal fork.

Before the incident, Guzman admitted to smoking methamphetamine and setting the torch lighter on the floor. The couch then caught on fire.

He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He was still incarcerated on Saturday, according to jail records.