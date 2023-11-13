Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of November 13, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man’s vehicle was stolen at knifepoint early Friday morning, according to an incident report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to a church in the 4800 block of 19th Street, where they learned about a robbery at an apartment complex, the report stated.

According to the report, the robbery happened between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. after he gave the suspect a ride home from a fast restaurant. The suspect “ordered” the victim to get in the passenger seat before pulling out “a large knife.”

The report said the victim gave the suspect his cell phone and watch, which led to the suspect “threatening and questioning” the victim.

The suspect assaulted the victim by punching him in the face and “running the knife over [the victim’s] legs, causing small cuts,” according to the report. The report said the victim was found with “superficial cuts and bruising.”

The victim was able to get out of the car and was chased by the suspect and two other people. The victim spoke to police later that morning but did not tell them about the robbery out of fear, the report said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates on this case. An update will provided once it is made available.