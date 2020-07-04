Police report: Lubbock man taken to hospital after being shot in leg

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was taken the hospital Friday evening after being shot near the knee, according to a police report.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of 38th Street just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found a male victim with two gunshot holes near his knee.

The victim was walking on the street when the suspects drove up to him and started a verbal altercation. According to the report, a witness said that the suspects drove off, but returned and shot at the victim.

The witness said that the victim was shooting back at the suspects, though the victim said otherwise when asked by police, per the report.

The victim told his cousin that the person who shot him was a female. Neither suspect has been located at this time.