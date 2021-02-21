Police report: Man was beaten to death with unknown object outside CC’s bar

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided some new details about the fatal assault that took place outside CC’s Bar and Grill Friday morning.

Jesus Villa, 66, was beaten to death with an unknown object, the police report said. The suspect in the crime struck Villa multiple times with the object, intending to cause serious bodily harm.

Villa was found on the ground, and then taken to Covenant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m., per the report.

At last check, no suspect was charged or arrested yet. Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Line at 806-741–1000.