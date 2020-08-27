Police report provides new details on armed robbery of 7-Eleven in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, a Lubbock police report provided more details in an aggravated robbery case at a North Lubbock convenience store earlier this week.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an employee at 7-Eleven, 2423 Marsha Sharp Freeway, told police he was working the counter, according to a police report.

The employee told police that a Hispanic male, who was described as approximately 20-years-old, walked into the store while the employee was assisting another customer.

Police later publicly identified the robber as Joel Gonzalez Jr., 17.

The employee said the suspect then “lingered” in the store until the customer left. Afterward, the suspect asked if the employee was working alone or with someone else.

The employee said he sometimes has a manager with him.

When the employee turned around, he said the suspect displayed a handgun and ordered him to “give him the money” from the cash register.

During the exchange, the suspect patted the employee on the back and told him that he “didn’t want to hurt him.”

After that, the suspect then stole other items, including a pink lemonade MNGO stick and several White Owl cigars. The suspect also demanded the employee to give up his wallet.

Before leaving, the suspect told the employee not to call the police. He asked the employee where the store phone was, the report states.

The suspect then walked over to the phone, pulled the phone line and pulled the power cord out of the phone so the employee would not be able to call police, according to the report.

The employee told police the suspect left in a black SUV. The suspect was pulled over by police based on the description given by the employee.

Gonzalez remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery, interference with an emergency call, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Gonzalez had a bond set at $27,500.