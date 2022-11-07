LUBBOCK, Texas — A 21-year-old driver veered into traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Friday night, police said. A police report said the driver described himself as a six out of 10 on a scale of sober to intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The Lubbock Police Department did not mention alcohol in a Monday press release about the crash. Additionally, the release said no arrests had been made.

LPD said Uris Lagunes was eastbound in the 5400 block of 19th Street when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Lexy Vasquez at 11:56 p.m.

Vasquez was taken to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD, while Lagunes and one passenger in Vasquez’ vehicle were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

An officer spoke with Lagunes at UMC, according to the police report. He said he had two beers and was driving home.

A warrant for a blood sample was obtained after Lagunes declined to give one voluntarily, according to the police report.

According to LPD, an investigation into the crash was ongoing.