Police report reveals more details about Friday’s deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report revealed new details about the deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Lubbock.

A police press release said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Avenue S.

According to the report, Brianna Garza drove herself and Darrean Nichols to her brother’s residence at the 1700 block of East 1st Place after getting shot. According to the police report, Garza banged on the door and was speaking frantically and uncontrollably, saying that she and Nichols had been shot.

The report says Garza told her brother that she believed Nichols was already dead.

Garza had been shot in the arm, and a resident of the house wrapped up her arm before she was taken to the hospital, per the report.

Police arrived and an officer found Nichols still in the passenger seat of a car. The officer tried to find a pulse on Nichols but was not successful. Nichols was taken by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

David Ruth, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder of Nichols on Friday afternoon. Ruth remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

