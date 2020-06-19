Police report reveals more information in Downtown Lubbock assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report provided more information in reference to an assault that occurred at a Downtown Lubbock business on Thursday night that left one man seriously injured.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., an officer with the Lubbock Police Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) responded to the area of the 800 block of Avenue Q after he was flagged down by a witness, according to a police report.

The officer said he pulled over onto 1700 9th Street when the witness said “He’s bleeding bad.”

When the officer walked up to the tree on the property of 812 Avenue Q, he found the victim, Samuel Flores, lying on his right side, the report states.

Flores had a large amount of blood near his face, and the officer noticed he had “very shallow breathing,” according to the report.

When the officer asked the witness if he knew what happened, he said he had only found Flores and went to call someone when he noticed the officer, the report states.

The officer believed, according to the report, that Flores was laying in the area for an extended amount of time, due to the dirt splatter from the rain on his pants and shoes.

Once EMS arrived on scene and transported Flores to University Medical Center, multiple units arrived on scene to secure the area, according to the report.

Another LPD officer went to Downtown Liquor across the street from the scene and found video of an assault, the report states.

An LPD HOT officer then went to view the video and noticed the suspect raise his leg and stomp on Flores. Then, the suspect walked towards the Flatland Apartments and walked south across 9th Street, according to the report.

Shortly after the assault, Flores stood up, took a few steps and fell face first, the report states.

Another witness told the officer that they heard what happened and police should look into someone named “De Lo or De Loc,” according to the report. The witness said that he heard Flores owed the suspect money.

The officer then went back to the liquor store and viewed surveillance video from a different angle.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, the officer believed the suspect in the video may be the first witness he interacted with on scene.

Flores suffered life-threatening injuries, and police did not have an update on his condition Friday.

The suspect was not located by Friday.

