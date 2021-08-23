Police report reveals new details into fatal shooting at Buddy Holly Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed more details concerning a fatal shooting at Buddy Holly Park late Saturday evening.

The incident was reported just after 10:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of North University Avenue at the park.

According to the police report, the female victim was identified by name, however, police requested everythinglubbock.com hold back the name until family members are notified. The male was not identified in the report.

LPD officers interviewed several witnesses who provided information on various aspects of the incident.

Two witnesses told police they were fishing in the park when they heard the victim scream and saw her running in their direction. They also observed she was being chased by a vehicle. Both told LPD the vehicle then ran over her.

The witnesses also told LPD they saw the male get out of vehicle and begin searching the area with a flashlight. They also reported hearing a gun being chambered and single gunshot.

Their statements were corroborated by a third witness. The male was then observed walking away from the scene, but returned and attempted to get the vehicle off the victim again.

The witness said the male then walked over to the passenger side of the vehicle and heard a gunshot.

While relaying information to police dispatch, the witness said he heard another gunshot around the time officers arrived on scene. The witness was unsure if the male was shooting at officers. Police later determined that the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The police report said officers observed several areas of blood and the female victim still under the vehicle. The investigation showed the woman was both hit with a vehicle and shot.

A firearm was also located nearby, along with a a spent shell casing.

According to a LPD press release, the male was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The female was pronounced deceased on scene.