LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday revealed new information concerning a weekend shooting in Central Lubbock that left a man seriously injured.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of 40th Street on Saturday.

Steven David Flores, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the police report, Flores and the victim (his neighbor) got into a verbal and physical argument that ended with Flores shooting him.

Police interviewed Flores’ girlfriend who said the two, along with five daughters, were returning from a store when the incident began.

She said Flores got out of the vehicle and was approached by the neighbor.

The two began a verbal argument, which then turned into physical argument. The girlfriend intervened and was able to pull Flores off the neighbor.

The girlfriend said Flores went back to the vehicle and got a pistol from her purse.

Both men continued their verbal argument. The neighbor then moved towards Flores and was shot in the abdomen.

The police report said Flores then went into his residence, left the pistol and returned outside to wait for officers.

The neighbor was able to make his way to a nearby residence where he waited on the front porch swing for UMC EMS to arrive.

He was later transported to Covenant Medical Center.

Steven David Flores (Photo provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center)

4500 Block of 40th Street. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday and was told there were no additional updates in this case.

