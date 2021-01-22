Police report said Luna “was frantic” as she called 911 after deadly crash

Image of Estella Ybarra Luna from Lubbock Co. Detention Center, image of crash scene (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said Estella Ybarra Luna, 37, of Lubbock, “called 911 and was frantic stating that her friend was on the ground” in the moments after a deadly crash Thursday morning in East Lubbock.

The police report was made public on Friday afternoon.

Luna was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Dava Delora Lynn Gore, 24. Luna posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail on Thursday night.

Police said Luna was driving a Dodge Caliber eastbound in the 2600 block of East 50th Street. After crossing a set of railroad tracks, the vehicle lost control and veered off the roadway.

“[Luna] advised dispatch that her friend … tried to jump out of the car and was not breathing,” the police report said.

A statement from police on Thursday said, “At some point, the front right passenger door opened, and the passenger was ejected.”

The police report described the crash scene by saying, “[Luna’s] vehicle was off of the roadway, and skid marks lead through a spillway to the vehicle which was now facing North. [Gore] was laying on her back in the dirt in front of [Luna’s] car.”

The police report did not say where Luna and Gore were headed or where they came from but only said, “[Luna] and [Gore] had just met.”

The police report concluded, “Through the investigation it was determined that there was probable cause to believe that [Luna] was intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle and crashed resulting in the death of [Gore]. I arrested [Luna].”