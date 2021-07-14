Police report says man threatened to kill LPD officer after domestic assault arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man threatened to track down and kill a Lubbock police officer and sexually assault their family after being arrested Wednesday, according to a police report.

Matthew Aaron Sepeda, 34, was arrested for continued domestic violence.

Police were told by an involved party that, while inside a residence, an intoxicated Sepeda spat on the victim’s face, so they spat back. This caused Sepeda to spit again and begin to strike the victim.

According to the police report, officers had probable cause to believe Sepeda had assaulted the victim by striking them and caused them to hit their head against the brick wall.

Police said Sepeda attempted to elude them and retreat into the residence while they investigated, so he was handcuffed and placed in the back seat of an LPD patrol vehicle.

While an officer drove Sepeda to the Lubbock County Detention Center, he made multiple statements about locating the transporting officer’s residence, shooting them in the face and having their children raped.

Sepeda was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $3,000 bond.