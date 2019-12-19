Police report says Pulley used vehicle as “deadly weapon” before officer opened fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided additional details on an officer-involved shooting which happened Wednesday evening near the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Aaron Jershon Pulley, 37, was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant, evading police in a vehicle, criminal mischief, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no headlights. He was held Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $40,000.

A patrol officer noticed Pulley driving without headlights and made a traffic stop. At first Pulley pulled over.

“While speaking with [Pulley] I observed in plain view on [Pulley’s] lap a glass smoking pipe. Through my training I recognized this pipe as a smoking pipe to ingest methamphetamines.” police report

“As I approached the vehicle and the driver, later identified as [Pulley], was talking incoherently about his child and girlfriend,” the police report said. “[Pulley] asked me if he could park his car. I told [Pulley] to park his vehicle and I would follow him.”

Pulley drove to the south side of an apartment complex but not in a parking space.

“[Pulley] was highly agitated and was yelling at a bystanders in front of the complex. [Pulley] continued to look around as if he was looking for somewhere to flee,” the police report said.

“[Pulley] intentionally collided with [the officer’s] patrol vehicle. [Pulley] utilized his vehicle as a deadly weapon as he assaulted [the officer].” police report

As a second officer arrived, the police report said Pulley then tried to get away by crashing his vehicle into a police patrol unit.

“[Pulley] intentionally collided with [the officer’s] patrol vehicle. [Pulley] utilized his vehicle as a deadly weapon as he assaulted [the officer],” the police report said.

The second officer “discharged his firearm.” A news release on Thursday said Pulley was not injured by the gunfire.

As Pulley was trying to drive off, his vehicle hit a gas meter at approximately the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. He was arrested.

At first officers took him to University Medical Center but he was then booked overnight into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

