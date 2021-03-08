Police report says scammer used puppy pictures in Lubbock Facebook group

LUBBOCK Texas — A person used a picture of a puppy to scam at least one person out of money in a Lubbock Facebook group, a police report said.

According to the report, a post on the “Pets of Lubbock” Facebook page stated that puppies were for sale.

When an interested buyer responded to the Facebook post, the person who made the post asked for a down payment before the puppy was exchanged, the report said.

Per the report, the woman who wanted to buy the puppy sent the seller money through PayPal, but noticed that the name on the PayPal account was different from the name on the seller’s Facebook profile.

The woman then spoke with other people in the Facebook group, who said the original poster was trying to sell them the same puppy.

The seller then contacted the woman, and asked for “a lot of additional personal information,” the report said.

After this, the woman blocked the seller, who she believed was trying to scam her.