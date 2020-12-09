Police report: Shots fired after brothers fight in Central Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas — Shots were fired at a Central Lubbock apartment complex after two brothers got into an altercation Monday afternoon, a police report said.

The incident happened at the Coronado Crossing apartments at 3333 Toledo Avenue. It was called into police at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, two brothers got into a physical altercation inside an apartment. One brother left the apartment, and the other brother heard nine-to-10 shots about five minutes later.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area, per the report.

An involved party said that the brother who left the apartment was the shooter. According the report, this person also said that the two men were arguing over narcotics.

The brother who was not accused of being shooter had a small amount of blood on his shoulder from the fight, the police report said. He told police he did not know whether his brother owned a gun or if he was the shooter.