Police report: Shots fired in attempted robbery Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — Shots were fired after an attempted robbery in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning, according to a police report.

The report said the victim heard his dogs barking around 1:15 a.m. He went outside his residence on the 200 block of Grover Avenue to see what was going on and saw three people looking into his vehicle.

The victim then said, “Who’s there?” and the suspects ran away, per the police report. All three of the suspects were wearing hoodies with the hoods up.

The report said the victim then got into his car and attempted to chase the suspects. He drove around the block and saw the suspects in a white car in the parking lot of Shadow Hills Golf Course.

The victim was going to turn into the parking lot until he saw one of the suspects with a gun, according to the report. The suspect then fired four shots at him.

He was uninjured, but his truck was struck. The victim believes the suspects were attempting to rob his vehicle when he saw them looking into it.