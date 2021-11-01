Police report: Victim robbed at gunpoint in Lubbock gas station bathroom

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was robbed at gunpoint in the bathroom of a Lubbock gas station Thursday, a police report said.

The victim went into the bathroom of Valero, 1129 Southeast Loop 289, and noticed another man quickly follow him inside, according to the police report.

The report said the suspect asked the victim if he remembered him. The victim said no, and the suspect took a pistol out of his jacket and pointed it at the victim.

The suspect told the victim to put his cellphone and wallet on the sink and turn around, per the police report. The victim described the suspect to police as very nervous and “all over the place.”

The suspect took money out of the victim’s wallet and left. He left the wallet and phone behind.

The report said the victim was scared to tell anyone inside the Valero or call police because he thought the suspect took a picture of his driver’s license and thus knew his home address.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Lubbock Police Department had not responded when asked whether a suspect in this case was identified or detained. —> EverythingLubbock.com reached out late in the day Monday to Lubbock Police. We will provide an update if possible.