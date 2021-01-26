Police report: Victim stabbed multiple times near Downtown Lubbock, suspect not located

LUBBOCK, Texas– One man suffered serious injuries and a suspect remained at large after a police report said he suffered multiple stab wounds on January 22 near Downtown Lubbock.

Just before 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of 13th Street in reference to the stabbing, according to a Lubbock Police report.

The call originally came in as a robbery, however, the officer was then notified that the victim was stabbed multiple times and needed EMS, according to the report.

A witness saw the victim walking eastbound on 13th Street, then turned around to walk westbound before coming to a stop and lying on the ground in front of the address sent to dispatch.

Two other witnesses inside the home said they woke up to the victim yelling incoherently and hitting the front door, according to the report.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

An officer at UMC was able to confirm that the victim and the suspect were at a house across the street from Open Door, 1916 13th Street.

The victim said he was doing laundry at the home, and according to the report. He and the suspect got into a verbal argument. When the victim turned to walk away, the suspect then stabbed him multiple times.

The victim said he was able to get help before collapsing in front of someone’s house.

According to the report, the victim was able to give a description of the suspect and provided a name while at UMC.

By Tuesday, the suspect was not located, according to police.