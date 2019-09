LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash between a car and a pedestrian Monday night at 89th Street and University Avenue.

One person was seriously injured, according to LPD.

According to a photojournalist at the scene, southbound traffic on University Avenue was diverted immediately following the crash.

