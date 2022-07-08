LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in the area of 35th Street and Avenue X, the Lubbock Police Department said.

“The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Major Crash Investigation Unit are responding to a call for service at 35th Street and Avenue X,” police said in a brief update. “One person is deceased. The initial information indicates an involved vehicle fled the scene. The initial call was received at 5:20 p.m.”

A photojournalist on the scene observed what appeared to be a body of a person under a sheet in the middle of the street.

LPD confirmed the Major Crash Investigation Unit was called out to the scene.

