Police respond to shooting near 75th and University

Near 76th and Akron Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the report of a shooting in the area of 75th Street and University shortly after noon Wednesday.

Police have not confirmed injuries, but police radio communications did indicate a person was injured. Multiple officers responded nearby to 76th and Akron Avenue. Police were seen interviewing witnesses.

Officers were also seen searching a restaurant parking lot at 76th Street and University Avenue.

Multiple officers were also seen searching the area of 74th and Avenue U.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

