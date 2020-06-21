Police respond to shooting, two injured, 3200 block of 53rd

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of 53rd Street Saturday evening just after 9:00.

Lubbock Police said a man and a woman were both shot. They both suffered moderate injuries according to an officer at the LPD front desk.

The man stayed at the original scene. The woman drove to an address along 108th Place and called 911. She agreed to meet with police.

The officer at the front desk said it was not yet clear if the two shot at each other. Officers were still on scene trying to sort out details at the time of this report.

We will request an update on Sunday.