LUBBOCK, Texas — Police responded to a shots fired call on the 2600 block of 37th Street early Friday morning, a police report says.

Officers heard the call around just after midnight Friday morning and observed upon arrival that there were bullet holes in the window of the residence and in a tree in front of it. No one was hurt from the shooting.

Victims say the suspect got out of his vehicle, fired seven or eight shots, and fled Eastbound on 37th Street.