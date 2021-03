LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was injured after a shooting in Central Lubbock on Friday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of 35th Street for a report of shots fired, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said one person was taken to University Medical Center for unknown injuries.

A photojournalist was headed out to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.