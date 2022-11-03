LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday provided an update on a Wednesday evening crash that left one person with serious injuries.

According to a press release, police were called at 7:31 p.m. to the west bound access lanes near the 4900 block of South Loop 289.

Police said Anthony Deleon, 30, was taken to University Medical Center.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday evening collision that left one man seriously injured.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of South Loop 289 in the west bound access lanes on November 2, at 7:31 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pickup truck and a box truck.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Anthony Deleon with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the pickup truck, driven by Deleon, was traveling west in the 4800 block of the South Loop 289 access road when it collided with the rear of the box truck which was unoccupied.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

End of release