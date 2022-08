LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details Tuesday about a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Monday morning.

LPD said officers were called to the 2700 block of East Colgate Street at 1:07 a.m.

Margie Johnsons, 69, was hurt in a drive-by shooting, according to police. LPD said her injuries were “serious, but non-life-threatening.”

There were not yet details about a potential suspect. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.