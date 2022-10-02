SEMINOLE, Texas — A police officer was recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to press release from the Seminole Police Department.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street in the parking lot of St. James Catholic Church.



SPD said an officer with the department was approaching the stopped vehicle in the church parking lot when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing.



The officer was struck but managed to take cover and return fire.

Police said the suspect then exited the vehicle and ran. He then jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. He was last seen running northbound.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody in the 800 block of Northwest Avenue I, the Seminole Police Department said.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

The SPD officer was transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later released.

The Seminole Police Department identified the suspect as Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, a Mexican national.

Police said Castillo-Lopez faces several charges, including attempted capital murder and evading arrest or detention. Also he was wanted on a warrant for procession of a controlled substance

Police said more charges were pending.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, SPD said.