Police said two arrested in overnight shooting

Police said one suspect tried to conceal narcotics in the backseat of a patrol car.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4800 block of 42nd Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Four males attempted to burglarize a home on 42nd Street by kicking the door in. The suspects were met by the victim’s dogs who ran outside the home after the two suspects who were running away to a black SUV. At least one of the suspects began shooting at the dogs, and then both suspects got in the SUV and fled, striking a parked white SUV. The two additional suspects were left on scene and fled on foot.

Officers located 18-year-olds Jazavier Traylor and Davyante Spence coming out of a nearby alley. Spence had moderate injuries and was transported by EMS to UMC where he was medically cleared.

A stolen gun was located in the immediate area of the two suspects, and additionally, Traylor tried to conceal narcotics in the backseat of a patrol car.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence. Traylor was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

