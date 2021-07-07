Police say case of woman shot in the head on July 4 was assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock Police report Wednesday revealed details about a woman who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time July 4.

According to the report, an officer responded to an assault in the 500 block of East 79th Street. Before arriving on the scene, dispatch informed the officer that a woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head.

Then, the officer met with the victim at the hospital, who said she and her friends were at a home in the 500 block of East 79th Street watching fireworks and sitting on the lawn, according to the report.

According to the woman, she told police she felt “something hit her head,” and her ears began ringing. The victim said her friends then shined a light on her to find out what hit her.

The woman was bleeding from the top left portion of her head, and her friends found a bullet shell casing on the ground next to where she was sitting, according to police. The report said she also had blood on her shoes.

Furthermore, the woman said no one around them was shooting a firearm, and she was the only one injured by the shooting.

The report was listed as an assault because police said the person who fired their weapon caused the woman’s injury.

A suspect was not located as of Wednesday afternoon.