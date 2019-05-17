Local News

Police say man exposed himself near Guy Park

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock Police said there was report this week of a man who exposed himself in the area near Charles A. Guy Park.  

“Around 9 p.m. on May 15th, Lubbock police officers responded to the 4000 block of 88th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around Charles A. Guy Park,” police said.  

“Officers were advised a male was driving slowly around the park and exposed his genitals to a 15-year-old nearby.”

So far there have been no arrests or charges. 

 

