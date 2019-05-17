Police say man exposed himself near Guy Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock Police said there was report this week of a man who exposed himself in the area near Charles A. Guy Park.

“Around 9 p.m. on May 15th, Lubbock police officers responded to the 4000 block of 88th Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around Charles A. Guy Park,” police said.

“Officers were advised a male was driving slowly around the park and exposed his genitals to a 15-year-old nearby.”

So far there have been no arrests or charges.