LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was killed after a shots-fired call Friday afternoon in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

According to LPD, a woman called around 4:20 p.m. and said someone had shot and killed her husband over a custody dispute. One person was found dead on the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.