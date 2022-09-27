LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in an overnight shooting in central Lubbock that resulted in one fatality.

Officers responded to the Boston Creek Apartments, located at 4307 Canton Avenue at 3:24 a.m. on September 27th for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.