Police say woman dies four days after Sept. 5 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department said the woman seriously injured in a crash at Regis Street and Interstate 27 on Thursday has died.

According to a GoFundMe page, the family said Sylvia Martinez sustained serious injuries in the crash, and they had to make the “hardest decision to let her go.”

She dedicated her life to helping others, according to the page.

Police said she was trapped in one of the vehicles following a collision between an SUV and an RV.

