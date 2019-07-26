Police say woman held against her will since May, juvenile in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — This is a News Release from Lubbock Police Department:

A juvenile is now in custody after SWAT responded to a domestic situation in the 1600 block of 59th Street. Officers were advised that a 30-year-old female was held against her will in her apartment by the juvenile since the end of May and was not permitted to leave.

Earlier today, she was able to make her way to a clinic across the street and get ahold of authorities. Based on the juvenile’s history of being known to be violent, SWAT was called out to assist officers to ensure a smooth and safe arrest.

The case remains under investigation by Lubbock Police Department.

(This is a News Release from LPD)

LPD released a correction to the release at 5:02 p.m.: Clinic was in the area.