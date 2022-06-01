LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Independent School District will host a full-scale emergency training for active shooter situations on Monday, June 6.

According to a press release, the training will simulate an active shooter situation. Participants will have the opportunity to practice emergency response procedures, family reunification and communication The training will be held at Monterey High School.

Lubbock Police also released a statement on social media, saying in part, “Now, we know what you’re thinking. Uvalde. And we are, too. Our hearts continue to break for those families and the city of Uvalde. However, this is a regularly scheduled training, and is not in direct response to what happened there.”

“If you see a large police response at Monterey High School, please remember this is just one of many trainings we participate in…,” LPD said.

LISD will hold a press conference, Thursday, at Central Office about the upcoming training.