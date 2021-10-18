Police searching for 2 accused of stealing generator hidden inside baby stroller

LUBBOCK, Texas – An employee who worked in asset protection at Cabela’s, 3030 West Loop 289, reported an October 4 theft Wednesday.

According to a police report, two suspects loaded a generator “into a baby stroller, concealed it, and made no attempt to pay for [it.]”

The employee told police that the store’s video surveillance footage showed the suspects taking the generator and loading it into the stroller. The employee said they then pushed the stroller out of the store without attempting to pay for it and left in their vehicle.

According to police, the images taken from the surveillance video were blurry, but police were still able to make out partial features of the two suspects and their vehicle.