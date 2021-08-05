Police searching for 9 sex offenders

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit has been searching for nine absconded sex offenders.

LPD Detective Trey Mayer said these individuals violated the terms and conditions of their parole.

“These are truly the absconded offenders,” Mayer said. “These are the ones who are completely out of compliance, and we have no idea where they are.”

The LPD released a list high priority sex offender’s names in an effort to notify the public of their failure to cooperate with authorities.

Part of these offender’s punishment is they are required by law to report consistently with police and supply information regarding changes of address, phone number or employment.

Anyone with information on the location of the individuals named below is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward and can remain anonymous.

Douglas Arnold, 47 years old

Donald Dunlap, 56 years old

Ricky (Enrique) Flores, 53 years old

James Brian Hampton, 53 years old

Maurice Earl Hawkins, 55 years old

Eugene King, 72 years old

Christopher Martinez, 49 years old

Cory Reed, 30 years old

David Earl Thomas, 60 years old

For more information about registered sex offenders in the area visit the Texas Department of Public Safety.