Police searching for ‘joy ride’ suspect, multiple properties damaged in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– Two incidents remained under investigation Wednesday after Plainview Police reports indicated that no suspects were caught in either incident.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., August 4, Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported a vehicle rented in Plainview had not been returned to the renter, according to an incident report from Plainview PD.

Police said the On-Star in the vehicle was activated, and the vehicle was located in Plainview. However, the suspected person in the offense was not located.

Police referred to the incident as “joy riding.”

Next, more than a dozen police reports were filed from various neighborhoods for damaged property on Wednesday, according to multiple incident reports.

Police said suspects were identified, and officers were searching other potential victims in this incident who have yet to discover any damage.

It was not immediately clear what damage was caused, but police said they were still receiving calls from property owners reporting damage.

Both incidents remained under investigation Wednesday.