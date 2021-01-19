Police searching for man who shot at LPD officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -– The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia who is wanted for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

LPD received a call at approximately 5:50 a.m. Jan 18 in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street. When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

Anyone who sees Garcia or has information on his whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.